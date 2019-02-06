At-Risk Elderly Man Missing in Desert Hot Springs

Audley Fritts, 88, was last seen Wednesday morning at approximately 7:00 am in the Stater Brother’s shopping center at 13200 Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

He left the RV he was staying in to use the restroom and hasn’t returned. Fritts has several medical issues including possible onset of Alzheimer’s and does not know the area but mentioned a desire to ride the bus.

He is described as 5’7”, 160 lbs, white hair, and blue eyes. He has a full beard and is believed to be wearing a similar baseball style hat, light colored khaki pants, a dark shirt and blue denim jacket. This department is considering him a critical missing person. Anybody who contacts Fritz is asked to call 911.