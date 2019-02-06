Florida woman suffering a stroke said she needed ‘help’, her dogs ran and got it

A Florida woman is crediting her two Labradors for saving her life after she suffered a stroke in December.

Maureen Hatcher’s dogs, Sadie and Bella, were caught on video running for help after she fell down in her St Augustine home alone, according to NBC-affiliate station WTLV .

The dogs can been seen in footage from Hatcher’s front-door camera running out of the house just moments before a neighbor comes over, finds Hatcher and calls 911.

“I just went face first into the floor,” Hatcher, now recovered, told WTLV. “I remember Sadie coming in. I said, ‘Mommy needs help,’ and then they were gone.”

Hatcher was rushed to a hospital in Jacksonville where doctors were able to remove a blood clot that cut off the blood flow to the right side of her brain and prevent permanent brain damage, WTLV reported.

“I’m blessed, very blessed,” Hatcher said.