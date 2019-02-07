$8.3 Million to CA Victims in Las Vegas Shooting Announced

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein announced Thursday the awarding of more than $8.3 million in assistance funds to California victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Route 91 Country Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Rosenstein noted that 35 of the 58 people who were killed in the shooting massacre were from California, while about 200 Californians were injured.

“The Las Vegas mass shooting was the deadliest in American history, and it inflicted unfathomable damage to hundreds of people, many of whom were visiting from California,” Rosenstein said. “While we cannot undo the evil that was done that day, the Department of Justice is doing its part to support first-responders and survivors.

“We have already provided more than $19 million in funds for law enforcement and victims’ services,” he said. “Today we provide an additional $8.3 million to services for victims from California. We support them and all crime victims, and we will continue to do our part to help them heal.”

According to the Department of Justice, the funds will provide “supplemental crisis response and consequence management support services” to help victims.