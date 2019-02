Dolphin leads the way through St.Pete

The marine life seem to be liking the warmer temperatures in Tampa Bay this week.

Our friends at See Through Canoe were able to capture this amazing moment Wednesday as a friendly dolphin got up close and personal with the clear canoe.

“There were a few other dolphin swimming along nearby as well, but this playful one seemed very interested in the clear canoe.” See Through Canoe posted on its Facebook page.