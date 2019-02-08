10th Annual Brew at the Zoo at The Living Desert

It’s the 10th Anniversary of Brew at the Zoo at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, presented by MacLean Capital Advisors. The event is February 9th from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Guests will enjoy beverage tastings from more than 30 vendors representing the region’s finest specialty breweries, wineries, plus other libations, including liquor and non-alcoholic beverages. New this year, 10 Southern California based food trucks will offer a wide-variety of gourmet street fare for purchase.

The evening also includes:

Four stages of live entertainment

Exciting animal encounters

Exploring the African section of the park

A ride in a tethered hot air balloon (additional fee)

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, includes all general admission activities plus early entry at 6 p.m. and access to exclusive VIP lounge, play-for-fun casino games, full bar, and catered food in Village WaTuTu.

The event is sponsored by the City of Palm Desert, Taste Catering, Signature Party Rentals, Sis Jackson, Whitewater Rock & Supply, and Walter Clark Legal Group. All proceeds benefit The Living Desert’s conservation and education programs.

Presale Tickets: $60 members $65 non-member; VIP $150; Designated Driver $20

At the door: $70 members; $75 non-member

Must be 21 or older and show a valid ID