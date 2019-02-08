Three Juveniles Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Vehicles

Three juveniles were arrested Friday and another was being sought for allegedly vandalizing vehicles at the Desert Hot Springs Library.

Police responded around 11 a.m. to the parking lot of the library at 11691 West Drive and found that multiple vehicles had been damaged, Sgt. Chris Saucier said.

Saucier did not specify the number of vehicles that were vandalized or how they were damaged, but said the amount of the damage could lead to felony charges against the culprits.

Officers located three juvenile suspects near the Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club in the 11500 block of Cholla Drive about a half-mile from the library, he said. Two were taken into custody at the scene, while one tried to flee on foot but was chased down and arrested several blocks away, according to Saucier.

Police were still seeking a fourth person believed to have been involved in the vandalism.

The juveniles were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, and at least one on suspicion of resisting arrest.

The parents of the suspects were contacted, police said.