Pot Smokers Find Caged Tiger in Abandoned Houston House, Weren’t Hallucinating: Police

Some people who went into an abandoned Houston home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger, police say.

The tipster said they thought they were hallucinating when they first saw the tiger, according to police.

Houston’s major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers were called in to care for the tiger.

Police told KPRC-TV the tiger was well fed, but the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver.

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter and will be transferred to an undisclosed animal sanctuary in Texas. The Houston Zoo told KPRC it does not have the capacity to receive another tiger.

It’s legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.