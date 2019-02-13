$30,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Lynwood Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a $20,000 reward Tuesday in hopes of solving a 2016 gang-related shooting case in which a teenage girl was killed by a stray bullet in Lynwood.

Two residents have contributed additional funds to raise the reward to $30,000.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas recommended that the board extend the reward — set to expire Saturday — in the killing of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas, who was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2016.

Danah was sitting in the back seat of her family’s Ford Mustang with her dog on her lap, riding home with her mother and 18-year-old brother from an evening function at the New Horizons Missionary Baptist Church.

While the Mustang was stopped at a red light on eastbound Euclid Avenue at Long Beach Boulevard, the family was caught in the line of fire of a car-to-car shooting.

The intended victim, a passenger in a burgundy Saturn SUV, jumped out of the vehicle and ran behind the Mustang. The gunman continued to fire and a stray bullet pierced the rear of the Mustang and fatally struck the teen.

Her mother and brother were not injured, but the family dog, a white poodle mix, bolted out of the car and was killed by oncoming traffic.

Ridley-Thomas urged anyone with more information to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).