‘Nobody’s really seen anything like it’: Man lands shocking catch in Kentucky

A Kentucky man recently landed the catch of his life.

Hunter Anderson was at a pond in Kentucky with his girlfriend when he told her to start capturing the incredible catch — one that has apparently baffled the sport and internet.

One Kentucky TV reporter asked if it’s a “gargantuan goldfish” or “colossal koi.”

“We’re all pretty shocked by it,” he told WLKY-TV. “Nobody’s really seen anything like it.”

The 22-year-old Danville man caught the fish at a private pond; according to WKYT-TV, he released it back there, saying he hopes a “kid will catch it and be as happy as I was.”

Cassie Anderson, Hunter Anderson’s sister, shared an image on Facebook showing the unique catch, saying it is “NOT” National Geographic or edited.

She joked the fish could be a pet goldfish they flushed down a toilet when they were kids.