Police Chase Ends in Arrest of 2 Desert Hot Springs Men

Two Desert Hot Springs men were arrested Tuesday following a car chase and brief foot pursuit.

Byron Gutierrez, 19, and Pablo Cruz, 22, were inside a vehicle in the Stater Bros. parking lot at 13200 Palm Drive when they were approached around 2 p.m. by Desert Hot Springs police, who suspected them of illegal drug activity, according to Detective Christopher Tooth.

The two men fled the scene, leading officers on a car chase that ended in about five minutes, Tooth said. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Two Bunch Palms Trail and Palm Drive, where Gutierrez and Cruz ran from the vehicle.

Both men were apprehended after a short foot pursuit, Tooth said.

Gutierrez, identified as the driver, was arrested on suspicion of evading police.

Cruz was alleged to have a loaded handgun in his possession at the time of his arrest, Tooth said. He was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including a possible felony possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and violation of post-release community supervision.

Neither of the men were found with any illegal drugs after an investigation, Tooth said.

Both men will be booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.