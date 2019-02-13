Target Yanks Tens of Thousands of Toddler Boots Over Choking Hazard

Target is recalling tens of thousands of toddler boots over choking concerns.

The retailer said Tuesday it was pulling about 33,600 unicorn boots — specifically, Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara Boots,” because the unicorn on the front can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Target says it has gotten four complaints of detached horns, but no injuries were reported. The items were sold in Target stores nationwide and online.

The recall includes boots in sizes 5-13 and size 1; the shoes are white with silver shimmer, and have a white zipper and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot; for the full list of affected model numbers and more product photos, click here.

Anyone who has the recalled boots should take them away from kids and return them to a Target store for a full refund. Consumers can call 1-800-440-0680 for more information as well.