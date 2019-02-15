California May Sue Trump Over Emergency Wall Declaration

California’s governor and attorney general say they will probably sue President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra made the announcement Friday in the state capital.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn’t have the authority to make the declaration.

Trump declared a national emergency earlier in the day to fulfill his promise of completing the border wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

The announcement was immediately met with resistance from members of Congress.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.