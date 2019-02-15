Road Closures Continue Throughout Coachella Valley In Storm Aftermath

A series of road closures in and around Palm Springs remained in effect Friday, with more rain expected to fall.

Despite the forecast for more rain, voluntary evacuation orders were lifted late Thursday for the Horizon Mobile Home Park and Rim Road residents of Araby Cove south of the wash. Palm Springs police implemented the evacuation orders during the brunt of Thursday’s storm due to rising runoff.

No damage or injuries were reported in the affected areas.

Widespread road closures continue throughout the desert area due to mud and debris from the heavy rain, which also caused some rockslides. The closures include a stretch of Highway 111 between Interstate 10 and Overture Drive in both directions in Palm Springs and portions of Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Road, Farrell Drive, El Cielo Drive and Baristo Road.

At least three sections of state Route 243 between Banning and Idyllwild were compromised because of storm runoff, Caltrans District 8 spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said. Storm runoff opened a massive sinkhole that washed away most of the pavement in one section.

The mountain highway was closed to through traffic and likely will remain out of service for the rest of the month, Caltrans officials said.

*****FLASH FLOODING – ROAD CLOSURES****

Palm Springs

South Palm Canyon at Murray Canyon is closed (Due to the one way in/out emergency services could be delayed). Highway 111 closed in both directions. N. Indian Canyon north of Tramview Road is closed in both directions. S. Farrell Drive south of Ramon Road is closed. S. El Cielo Drive south of Ramon Road is closed. Golf Club Drive is closed at Tahquitz Creek. Baristo Road at S. Indian Canyon is closed. E. Vista Chino between N. Gene Autry and Cathedral City is closed. Palm Springs Arial Tram is closed. Araby Drive at the wash is closed.

Rock debris was cleared from Highway but now floodwaters are running across the roadway at Angel Creek and low areas in the roadway to Tipton Road. DO NOT EXPECT ROADS TO OPEN AT COMMUTE HOURS TONIGHT. Options are Ramon Road, Dinah Shore, Country Club, etc. to I-10 or CA Hwy 111 to down valley. These roads will also be very busy.

Cathedral City

Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Wash.

Los Gatos at Date Palm Drive.

Vista Chino Road at the Wash.

Varner Road between Mountain View and Edom Hill roads.

Cabazon

Railroad Avenue between Interstate 10 and Main Street in Cabazon is closed due to flooding, according to the Riverside County Department of Transportation.

Hemet

A stretch of California Avenue in Hemet has been closed due to flooding, according to Riverside County transportation officials.

Indio

Avenue 44 at the White Water Channel (Wash)

Palm Desert

Fred Waring at the wash near El Dorado.

Rancho Mirage

Country Club between Hwy 111 and Morningside Drive.