Snowfall At Lower Elevations Drawing Locals And Visitors To Surrounding Mountains

There is snow on our surrounding mountains at some of lowest elevation levels in recent memory and Coachella Valley locals are heading up Highway 74 to take advantage of the fresh powder.On this Presidents Day, the trip from sand to snow will only take mere minutes.

The latest in a series of winter storms is bringing snowfall at elevation levels much lower than usual.

“It’s a beautiful day, kids are off from school and I can’t remember the last day we had snow at this level so, it’s a great time to just spend it with the family,” said Indio resident Felix Ochoa.

“We’ve been to the snow in Idyllwild but never down here,” said Palm Desert resident Nick Hermsen.

“We came to take our dog out to the snow for the day and let the kids do a little sledding on Presidents’ Day,” said San Clemente resident Kimberly Benumof.

Mountain Center which has an elevation of about 4,500 feet has seen several inches of snow. Mountaintops, rooftops and car tops are covered with fresh powder.

“It’s pretty awesome I didn’t think it was going to be snowing and it’s pretty cool,” said Benumof.

If you are heading up to the mountains, be sure you wear the proper attire because not doing so can ruin your experience.

“It’s pretty super important otherwise you’ll be wet and cold and unhappy,” said Hermsen.

Snowball fights, sledding and snowmen are on the agenda for those celebrating the red, white and blue on Presidents Day 2019.