Couple who met during Special Olympics gets engaged

A surprise proposal took place Saturday morning during a Zumba class at a YMCA in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Maddie Ehlers and Andrew Gerbitz met four years ago at the YMCA through the Special Olympics.

Zumba is their favorite class, which made it the perfect place for Andrew to propose, and for Maddie to say “yes.”

“A heart is something that’s very strong,” said Gerbitz. “That’s where your faith is. And my heart is with Maddie because I love her.”

“I can’t keep my eyes off of him,” said Ehlers. “I love him very much.”