Dodgers Great Don Newcombe Has Died at Age 92

Former Dodger pitcher Don Newcombe, whose stellar career included Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award accolades, died Tuesday at age 92.

According to the team, Newcombe died after a “lengthy illness.”

“Don Newcombe’s presence and life established him as a role model for major leaguers across the country,” Dodger President Stan Kasten said in a statement. “He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium and players always gravitated to him for his endless advice and leadership. The Dodgers meant everything to him and we are all fortunate he was part of our lives.”

Newcombe joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1949, winning 17 games en route to a Rookie of the Year award as he helped lead the team to the National League pennant. His pitching career was interrupted by military service for two years, when he served in the Korea in 1952-53. He returned to the Dodgers in 1954. Two years later, he won the Cy Young Award and was named National League MVP.

He remained with the Dodgers until 1958, then ended his career with stints in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The Dodgers hailed him as “one of the franchise’s final links to Brooklyn and the days of Roy Campanella and Jackie Robinson.”

He is survived by his wife, Karen; children Don Newcombe Jr., Kelly Roxanne Newcombe and Brett Anthony Newcombe; and grandchildren Cayman and Riann.

Funeral services are pending.