Judge may jail Roger Stone after Instagram post

A judge may send Roger Stone to jail after Stone posted a photo of the judge on Instagram Monday afternoon with crosshairs in the background next to her head.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over Stone’s prosecution in D.C. federal court, scheduled a new hearing Thursday to discuss “why the media contact order entered in this case and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account.” The judge’s options include revoking his bail.

Jackson ordered a gag order last week to prevent Stone from speaking to the press about the case. Stone has been out on bail since he was arrested by the FBI in January. He faces seven charges in the Mueller probe, including five counts of lying and one count each of obstruction and witness tampering.

Stone wrote in his Instagram post, “Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges again Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime . #fixisin Help me fight for my life at @StoneDefenseFund.com.”

Stone later took down the post and apologized for it in a letter to the court calling it “improper.” He said he “humbly” apologizes.

Mueller’s prosecutors say that in 2016 Stone kept the Trump campaign informed of potential upcoming releases of information damaging to his opponent, Hillary Clinton, by WikiLeaks.