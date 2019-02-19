Resentment Towards Americans Increasing In Mexico Amid Border Wall Battle

With spring break right around the corner, some are starting to wonder if the animosity at our southern border is resulting in violence against Americans in Mexico.

Tourists numbering in the millions visit Mexico each year and while the majority return home safely, an increasing number of tourists are not. A shooting that killed five people in Cancun Saturday is a reminder of why the U.S. state department has maintained a travel advisory for mexico.

It’s easy to see why millions of people travel to mexico each year. Sun, sand and surf have drawn visitors for decades, like Palm Springs resident Dan Adams.

“We lived in Puerto Vallarta for seven years and it was great, we had no problems whatsoever. We always felt safer there than we did here. But something changed,” Adams said.

In recent years an increase in violence has prompted travel advisories from the U.S. State Department. Federal authorities say the number of fatalities has doubled since last year. Adams was in Puerto Vallarta last month when he was assaulted out of nowhere.

“I was just walking down the street in the middle of the day and a guy pulls up in a car next to me and before i know it, I’m being pushed from behind. And the guy said to me, I know who you are, you F-ing gringo and you’re a dead man,” said Adams.

Adams believes this incident was a case of mistaken identity but says it is something he will never forget.

“I was scared. I ran into a liquor store that was nearby there and the guy yelled at me and said ‘you can run but you can’t hide. You’re a dead man,’” Adams said.

Drug cartels have plagued Mexico with violence for decades. With El Chapo Guzman in a U.S. federal prison, rival cartels are now fighting for his territory. But Adams believes his incident has less to do with drug cartels and more to do with the president.

“Trump. I mean you go down to Mexico right now and I can show you t-shirts that you can’t put on tv because it’s F-U Trump, if you believe in Trump F-U as well. There is this huge resentment against Americans down there and it’s not healthy,” Adams said.

NBC Palm Springs contacted the Mexican consulate in San Bernardino to ask about travel safety in Mexico and was told that Mexican authorities in the U.S. are not authorized by the Mexican government to speak on tourism related issues.

Adams, who usually visits Puerto Vallarta every year, says this year he’ll skip it.