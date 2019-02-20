Man Suspected of DUI in 3-Vehicle Crash in Rancho Mirage

A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and causing a three-vehicle crash in Rancho Mirage that left one person injured was free on bail Wednesday.

Byran William Kaul, 69, of Palm Desert, was found at the scene of the crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 43-000 block of Monterey Avenue, according to Rancho Mirage police, Sgt. Rod LaBrecque.

Police said Kaul was driving south on Monterey Avenue and collided with two other vehicles. One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LaBrecque said. Kaul was not injured in the crash, but was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Kaul showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and he was booked on suspicion of DUI after he was checked at the hospital, LaBrecque said.

Kaul was released from jail Wednesday on $3,500 bail, according to jail records.