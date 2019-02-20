Search Underway for Missing Idyllwild Man

Concern was growing Wednesday about the welfare of a 62- year-old man in frail health who went missing in Idyllwild late Monday.

Piotr Hopper Jasinski was last seen about 6 p.m. that day in the 54800 block of South Circle Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Ken Reichle said Jasinski suffers from “multiple” unspecified health disorders, and he requires daily care.

“Jasinski does not drive, and according to family members, his disappearance is out of character,” Reichle said.

Idyllwild was severely impacted by last week’s storms, which caused parts of state Route 243 — the main artery through the mountain community — to be completely shut down between Idyllwild and Banning, and partially shut down between Idyllwild and Mountain Center to the south.

It is unknown whether Jasinski attempted to catch a ride out of the area.

The missing man is white, about 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, with a white goatee and white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, green pants, black boots and a teal green beanie.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Hemet station at (951) 791-3400.