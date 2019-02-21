Coachella Man Arrested for Domestic Battery and Restraining Order Violation

A Coachella man is out on bail after an alleged domestic battery incident occurred Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to a domestic battery at an assisted living facility in the 47800 block of Caleo Bay in La Quinta.

The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend,26-year-old Edgar Arreola from Coachella, had battered her.

Arreola was located in the victim’s apartment and arrested for domestic battery and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

Arreola was booked into the jail in Indio with a bail amount set at $5000.