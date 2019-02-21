Some Roads Reopened After Storms

Several roads that were closed due to flooding or rainwater damage were reopened across Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, the following roads were reopened:

— Leon Road between Domenigoni Parkway and Olive Avenue in the Winchester area;

— Joseph Road between Nicolas and Finbrook roads in the Temecula area;

— Lake Mathews Drive between Gavilan and Winford roads in the Lake Mathews area;

— Temescal Canyon Road between Glen Ivy Road and Trilogy Parkway in the Temescal Valley area.

The Palm Spring Police Department also announced the following road closures had been lifted:

— Gene Autry Trail at the Whitewater Wash;

— East Vista Chino Road between North Gene Autry Trail and the Cathedral City limit;

— El Cielo Road between Mesquite and Escoba roads;

— Baristo Road at South Indian Canyon Drive;

— Indian Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash;

— South Palm Canyon Drive at Murray Canyon Road.

In addition, Frank Sinatra Drive at the Whitewater Wash in Rancho Mirage was reopened.

However, officials said numerous weather-related road and highway closures remained in place as crews across the Coachella Valley worked to repair them, including:

— Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Whitewater Wash, Los Gatos at Date Palm Drive and Vista Chino Road at the Whitewater Wash in Cathedral City;

— Araby Trail at Palm Canyon Wash and Gold Club Drive at Tahquitz Creek Golf Course in Palm Springs;

— Farrell Drive at Tahquitz Creek Golf Course in Palm Springs, with two lanes scheduled to reopen by late next week;

— Highway 111 to Interstate 10 in both directions with a partial reopening expected within the next few days;

— Avenue 44 at the White Water Channel in Indio for at least one to two weeks.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway also remained closed indefinitely.

The Palm Springs Police Department said because of the rain forecast, future reopenings could be delayed.