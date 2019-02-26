Man Suspected Of Yelling Racial Slurs At Black History Parade Free On Bail

A March 25 court date is scheduled for a man who was arrested at the Palm Springs Black History Parade for allegedly yelling racial slurs while making stabbing motions and then mooning parade-goers, police reported Monday.

John Langley, 25, of Thousand Palms was arrested just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Belardo Road and Chino Drive and booked on suspicion of assault and committing a hate crime, according to jail records.

Palm Springs police were alerted to a disturbance near Belardo and W. Alejo roads around 3 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, parade-goers alleged that Langley was yelling racial slurs as he walked toward them making a stabbing motion with an undisclosed object in his hand, according to a Palm Springs police statement.

Following a brief struggle with the attendees, Langley allegedly turned and pulled down his pants, then ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers, police said.

Langley was released from the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning the same day after posting $5,000 bail.