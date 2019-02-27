Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 08:45 a.m., when agents arrested Humberto Ortiz-Marmalejo at the checkpoint. Ortiz presented a false temporary I-551 visa during an immigration inspection of a passenger bus. Agents noticed Ortiz’ documents were fake and escorted him to the processing area.

After using his fingerprints to positively identify Ortiz, a search of law enforcement databases revealed a conviction in Washington State for Indecent Liberties by Force or Coercion, in addition to prior immigration removals as recently as 2018.

Ortiz, a 34-year-old Mexican national, is being held in federal custody pending prosecution for Re-Entry after Removal.

So far, in fiscal year 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 12 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges attempting to enter the United States illegally.