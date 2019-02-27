Cue the X Files Music: Rare Fish Never Seen in Northern Hemisphere Washes Up in Santa Barbara

A rare fish that looks more alien than aquatic washed up in Santa Barbara County, scientists said Wednesday.

The mola tecta, or hoodwinker sunfish, has never been seen before in the Northern Hemisphere, let alone Southern California. It wasn’t that long ago that the fish was discovered to exist at all. This species of sunfish, recently found on a New Zealand beach, was the first to be discovered in the last 125 years.

Photo Credit: UC Santa Barbara/ Thomas Turner

The fish out of its normal waters washed up in Goleta, at UC Santa Barbara’s Coal Oil Point Reserve.

“This is certainly the most remarkable organism I have seen wash up on the beach in my four years at the reserve,” said said Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist at Coal Oil Point.

Photo Credit: UC Santa Barbara/ Thomas Turner

An intern found the funny fish, which had already been dead, and told Nielsen.