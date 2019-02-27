Defending Champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open

News Staff

Defending Champion Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to a knee injury. With his withdrawal, Taro Daniel moves into the tournament.

“I am truly disappointed that I will not be able to return to the BNP Paribas Open to defend my title,” said Juan Martin del Potro. “It is one of my favorite tournaments, and I have incredible memories from last year, but my doctors have advised me to rest. I hope to be back on court soon.”

“I fully understand how difficult it can be to deal with injuries, and that coming back from them is not always a straightforward process,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “We wish Juan Martin all the best in his recovery, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year.”