Disabled man suffers fractured skull, broken jaw in assault at Taco Bell

Russell Lohr is a regular at a Taco Bell restaurant in Norman, Oklahoma.

The 76-year-old man also is disabled, so he needs to use the handicapped parking spaces. When someone was illegally parked in those spots, Lohr approached him, not thinking he would be brutally attacked just moments later.

“He has a fractured skull and a broken jaw,” son Adam Lohr said. “He’s having an operation (Wednesday).”

Russell Lohr is in critical condition after being attacked Monday outside the Taco Bell near 24th Avenue Northwest and Robinson Street.

“This coward came out running and sucker-punched my dad,” Adam Lohr said.

Police are searching for a man driving a dark-colored sedan.

“Makes me very angry,” Adam Lohr said.

An 18-year-old employee stepped in during the assault, performing lifesaving measures on Russell Lohr until first responders arrived.

“He’s incoherent. He doesn’t know what’s going on,” the employee told police.

Russell Lohr’s family said he had his jaw wired shut Wednesday morning and he has significant brain bleeding.

“He’s my life,” Adam Lohr said. “Can’t lose him.”