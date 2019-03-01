The BNP Paribas Open Kicks Off This Weekend

One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments is back in the valley. Preparations are underway for the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Certainly a place that Andrew Krasny, the tournament emcee, says has fun for everyone.

“It’s no secret that the BNP Paribas Open is the most prestigious tournament in the land.”

A tournament that attracts big names and tennis fans from around the world.

“You don’t see a Novu or a Spago at Wimbledon okay? But it’s outrageous, you’ve got the top players in the world on the women’s side and the men’s side. You’ve got Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, it doesn’t get better than this,” he added.

An opportunity that you can enjoy for free, starting on Saturday.

“Kids’ day is a lot of fun. Kids can come and do face painting, get snacks, and the best part is kids can roam around and see their heroes warming up in the outside courts.”

There will also be free admission Sunday through Tuesday. And if that isn’t enough, Andrew says there more to be served.

“We’ve got over 20 restaurants, you could come to this tournament every day and eat at a different restaurant.”

Plus, we can’t forget about the fashion. Lauren Mallon, a FILA representative says this year’s line is one to remember.

“The FILA clothing changes every season. Their tennis performance product has SPF 50 woven into the yarn so it’s inherent. In the PLR section, you’ll be able to take selfies with tennis racquets. We have a tennis ball sofa. We will be doing giveaways, player appearances, and other fun in-store events.”

In other words, here at the BNP Paribas Open, there are plenty of things to do. If you’re not outside enjoying the great outdoors with your friends and family, eating food, or even enjoying activities, you can come to one of the stadiums to watch your favorite players squaring off in a match.

Andrews adds that both the women’s and men’s division will be a nail biter.

“Serena Williams is on a mission to make it back to the top of the mountain after becoming a mother and she’s very dangerous. Naomi Osaka wants to defend her title. A lot of points are on the line. Venus Williams can be dangerous Simona Halep can be very dangerous. The women’s side is wide open and there is a lot of competition.”

Plus now that defending champion Juan Martin Del Potro is out on injury, it could be anyone’s game.

“It means that it opens the field up even more for number one in the world, Novak Djokovic, who has climbed to the top of the mountain and is playing better than he has ever played before. Of course Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are always going to give Djokovic a big fight. There’s a lot of fight out there and those guys want to hold that trophy up as well,” says Andrew.

Oh and there’s one more thing.

“To all the moms out there who have gone back to work after having a baby, you’ve got to come out to see Serena Williams. And if you want to fall in love with Serena Williams again, this is the place to do it.

To view the BNP Pariba Open schedule, feel free to visit the website posted below:

https://bnpparibasopen.com/experience/?utm_source=madden&utm_medium=googlecpc&utm_campaign=dmcabnp&utm_content=visit