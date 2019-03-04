Male Fatally Shot in Deputy-Involved Shooting at Eisenhower Health

A deputy-involved shooting at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

One male was fatally shot at the scene, according to authorities. There is no outstanding suspects or threat to the public.

Shots were reported to the sheriff’s department at 4:55 p.m. on the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive, where the hospital is located, Deputy Robyn Flores of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Few details were officially released from law enforcement as the investigation is on-going at the scene.

The hospital’s media coordinator, Lee Rice, confirmed shots were fired on the campus, according to reports. Lee also said that the shooting was an isolated incident and the campus was secured.

Law enforcement officers at the medical center and request that the public stay away from the area for the next few hours as the investigation progresses, Flores said.

Officials were able to confirm that the Eisenhower Emergency Room is not impacted by the active scene and remains open.