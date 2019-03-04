Threat Results In Increased Police Presence At Cathedral City Schools

Security was stepped up at school campuses across Cathedral City Monday in response to a threat targeting a local high school, even though police said they determined the threat was not credible.

The Cathedral City Police Department was notified Sunday afternoon about a social media post that contained a “possible threat/potential incident” at Cathedral City High School, according to police. While the threat was deemed not to be credible, police increased security at schools throughout the city as a precaution, police Cmdr. Paul Herrera said.

Police said their investigation led them to the home of a 14-year-old boy, and he and his family were cooperating with investigators.

“Following the protocols outlined in the Riverside County School Threat Assessment and Response, officers immediately began to investigate the threat,” Herrera said in a statement. “With the assistance of PSUSD Security, officers identified the student at the center of the `threat,’ and after a search of the family’s house no evidence was found to support the student made any credible threats toward the school.”

The Desert Sun reported that the threat was made on Facebook.

Cathedral City High School Principal Guillermo Chavez sent an email Sunday to inform parents of the potential threat, according to KESQ.

“We wanted to take a moment to address a social media rumor regarding a potential safety threat at our school tomorrow morning,” Chavez said. “As soon as we became aware of a posting earlier this evening that rumored harm, we contacted Cathedral City police and have been working with them to determine the originator of the posting. We are confident that we have been able to do that and are addressing the matter.”

Chavez ended the email by telling parents to “please remind your children to report anything they see or hear that does not look or feel right.”