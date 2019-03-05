Body of Young Girl Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Hiking Trail

Homicide detectives on Tuesday were investigating the discovery of the body of what’s believed to be a girl age 7 to 10, found in a suitcase near a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

The discovery was made at Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive at 10:35 a.m.

Investigators believe the remains were left at that location within the past 24 hours, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The sheriff’s department initially reported the child was a female, but Schrader later said the gender would be determined by the coroner’s office, which dispatched personnel to the location.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.