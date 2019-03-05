Cathedral City State of the City: The Year We Rise

From restaurants to car dealerships to more housing developments, there’s big plans for Cathedral City. Mayor Mark Carnevale called this year, “The year we rise,” in his State of the City address on Tuesday.

“The casino is coming up, the cultivation buildings are coming up, the housing is coming up, this is the year to rise, to move forward,” Carnevale said.

Cathedral Canyon Bridge

To move forward from events like the recent Valentine’s Day flood. The newly built $20-million bridge at Date Palm held up during the severe weather. Cathedral Canyon is still closed off.

Now, a similar bridge will rise over Cathedral Canyon. Construction will begin in December this year.

Downtown Amphitheater

Construction on a new $3.7-million dollar amphitheater in downtown is expected to finish this year. The venue will host many of the city’s biggest events.

Cannabis Cultivation Center

The Sunniva campus is currently in phase one. It will be a 325,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation facility on Ramon road. The facility is expected to open this year.

“Doing a lot of local hiring and getting into business with a tremendous infrastructure business that we spent a lot of time and effort and energy on,” Luke Stanton, a representative of Sunniva, said.

Agua Caliente Casino

Agua Caliente announced a new casino will be located on thirteen acres of land at Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive. The massive attraction is expected spark the expansion of other businesses.

Tom Davis, the Chief of Planning and Development for Agua Caliente, said depending on the approval of the Federal Government, he expects to begin construction this summer.

Other developments:

-CV Link

-Agua Caliente Elementary Campus

-Desert Princess Country Club

-Vega Road Veteran Housing (60 units, community center, 2020 construction date)

-Interstate 10 and Bob Hope Cathedral City The Crossings (Starbucks, McDonald’s, ARCO, Best Western, etc.)

-Housing Developments (District 3): D.R. Horton – 329 entry level homes and other amenities

-Rio Del Sol Neighborhood: 210 single-family home

Art

-Desert Cinemas House Transforms to cvREP (new lobby, stage, CHESS plays March 13th)

-Murals (Montague, Rick Rodriguez, Tim Bradley)

Upgrades/Law Enforcement:

-Six new firefighters

-Three Captain Promotions

-Strategic Plan

-CCPD Homeless Task Force

-55% drop in crime

-Mary Pickford Solar System (saves $100,000/yr)