Teenager Arrested Following Overnight Chase in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle

A 13-year-old girl was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing in Palm Springs and trying unsuccessfully to flee on foot.

According to Palm Springs police, officers were patrolling East Tahquitz Canyon near Avenida Caballeros around 1 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that was stolen during a Thousand Palms burglary. The driver sped off when officers tried to pull her over, police said.

Officers pursued the runaway driver for about two miles before she crashed in the area of East Tahquitz Canyon and El Cielo Road, police said.

Following the crash, the driver and a passenger ran from the scene, but a third person remained in the vehicle and was detained, police said.

The 13-year-old driver, a Cathedral City resident, was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The other passenger eluded authorities despite a search on foot and by helicopter.

Additional property from the Thousand Palms burglary was found inside the vehicle, which was confirmed to have been stolen, police said.

The teenage driver, who was not identified due to her age, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless evading and possession of stolen property. It was unclear if the other person apprehended by police will face charges.

The Thousand Palms burglary is under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.