Unhappy Hour: Beer Truck Crash Spills Boxes of Modelo on Freeway Overpass

Drivers east of Los Angeles faced an unusual snag during the Thursday morning drive.

Light blue boxes of Modelo were scattered on and below a freeway overpass when a beer truck crashed over the side of the road. The shipment of Modelo Especial spilled from the truck on the westbound 10 Freeway overpass in the West Covina area.

The driver was attempting to exit the westbound 10 Freeway when the truck toppled over the side of the road and rolled down an embankment.

No serious injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear when the exit ramp will reopen.