NBC Palm Springs Wins BIG at the Battle of the Broadcasters

It’s officially the start of baseball season for the little league teams in the Coachella Valley. Saturday morning, a military fly-over signaled the start of the friendly, yet competitive battle between our NBC Palm Springs team and KESQ.

The Battle of the Broadcasters competing off the screen and on the field. Anchors, reporters, and producers all helped kick off baseball season in Palm Desert alongside local first responders.

KESQ partnered with Palm Desert police officers while Palm Desert fire fighters joined NBC Palm Springs.

Our very own Thalia Hayden, Olivia Garvey and Daytona Everett competed on the NBC Palm Springs team.

With a four-run lead, NBC Palm Springs won the first-ever Pink Flamingo Trophy presented by the J.W. Marriot. All of the day’s festivities benefiting the children of Palm Desert.