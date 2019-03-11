Early Morning Hit And Run Leads To Arrest For Alleged DUI

Authorities arrested a man suspected of crashing into a delivery truck then fleeing the scene while drunk driving early Saturday morning.

Michael Castillo of Palm Springs, 27, was arrested for allegedly crashing into the truck at the intersection of Highway 111 and Plaza Way in Palm Desert, then fleeing the scene around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Witnesses assisted officers with a vehicle description and a license plate to the vehicle that left the scene of the traffic collision,” the statement said. “Officers observed a vehicle matching the description minutes after the traffic collision and conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra in the city of Rancho Mirage.”

During the stop, Castillo showed signs of intoxication, according to the statement.

Following an investigation at the scene, Castillo was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run, jail records show.

Prior to booking at the Indio jail, Castillo was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the statement said.

He was released on $3,500 bail Saturday and is expected back in court on May 1, according to jail records.