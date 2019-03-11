Officials Warn Of Traffic Delays Thursday Due To Road Repair

Traffic delays are expected on East Palm Canyon Drive on Thursday as a result of a roadway maintenance project, officials announced Monday.

The southeast bound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive near the intersection of Date Palm Drive will be stripped and resealed with a new slurry treatment starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Cathedral City Communications Manager Chris Parman said. The road is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. that same day in order to complete the center, outside and right turn lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive from Date Palm Drive to Sungate Way.

The northwest lanes will not be affected, Parman said.

“East Palm Canyon Drive will remain open during the entire process; however, the southeast bound lanes will be reduced between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Parman said. “Motorists should expect significant delays and use alternative routes such as Dinah Shore Drive or Ramon Road.”

The project will resume on Monday, March 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete the inside and left turn lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive from Date Palm Drive to Sungate Way, Parman said.

Traffic delays are expected then as well.