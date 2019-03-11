UC Irvine Student Died Due to Alcohol Poisoning at Frat Party, Officials Confirm

An 18-year-old UC Irvine student died from alcohol poisoning in January at an off-campus party that led to the suspension of a university fraternity, authorities said Monday.

Noah Domingo of La Crescenta had a blood-alcohol level of .33, which is more than four times the legal limit for adult drivers 21 and older, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner Division. The official cause of death was accidental acute ethanol intoxication, she said.

Toxicology tests did not find any other substances in his system, Braun said.

Irvine police have an ongoing death investigation and will turn over evidence to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

Domingo’s time of death was about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Irvine police were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. that day to a home at Turtle Rock and Campus Drive in response to a man who was “unresponsive,” according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the home.

Edgar J. Dormitorio, the interim vice chancellor of student affairs, said in January that the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been placed on interim suspension.

“This means that the fraternity has been directed to cease all of its activities pending the investigation of the Irvine Police Department and review of the incident” by the university, Dormitorio wrote in a statement to the campus community.”