Convicted Child Abuser Faces Murder Charge Death of Girl Found in Duffel Bag

A convicted child abuser faces a murder charge in the death of a girl whose body was found in a duffel bag on a trail east of Los Angeles.

Emiel Hunt was charged with one count of murder. He did not enter a plea on Tuesday during his arraignment in a courtroom in Pomona. During the hearing, someone in the gallery yelled, “You’ll get yours.”

He’s expected to appear again in court on April 16.

Hunt is accused of killing Trinity Love Jones, 9, on March 1, prosecutors said.

Her body was found in a duffel bag on March 5 along an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

Hunt was convicted of child abuse in San Diego County in 2005, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Trinity’s relatives gathered Sunday at the memorial site to remember her.

A man who identified himself as Antonio Jones, Trinity’s father, said he heard the awful news earlier in the day.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” he said. “I just want answers. I just want justice. She was just the best — full of character, full of life, full of joy.”