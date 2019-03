NBCares: BNP Paribas Open and Charity

It’s one of our Valley’s most popular and anticipated events every year. The BNP Paribas Open draws the biggest tennis stars in the world to the desert, but did you know these superstars also have some of the biggest hearts?

Now, in its 43rd year, the BNP Paribas Open delights tennis fans of all ages. Our locals love looking forward to this two weeks of world class match-ups, and the superstar athletes not only appreciate our hospitality, they make sure they give a little something back too!