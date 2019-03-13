One Dead in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Indio

One person was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 between the Jackson Street and Golf Center Drive exits in Indio.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to reports that a vehicle had driven off the road and could not be seen from the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters responded to the location about 1:35 a.m. and confirmed one person was killed in the crash, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.