Smugglers Drop 2 Girls Over Border, Create Diversion for Others to Cross: CBP

United States Customs and Border Protection said a human smuggler dropped two children over the U.S.-Mexico border wall and created a diversion that allowed 10 others to cross illegally.

CBP tweeted a video of the incident Tuesday.

The agency said a human smuggler dropped two El Salvadorian girls, ages 6 and 9, near a bank of concertina wire in U.S. territory Monday night.

According to the CBP, as agents vacated their patrol posts to respond, 10 people crossed the border illegally at another location and eluded agents.

The person believed to have dropped the girls over the wall was seen in the video driving away in a car.

The girls received medical attention and were taken to a nearby CBP station for processing, the agency said.

Another camera positioned along the border caught the group of 10 crossing into the U.S.

No other information was available.