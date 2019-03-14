Chaos Erupte At Hyatt Regency Following Possible Active Shooter Scare

Chaos erupts at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, where many tennis fans, coaches, and players are staying for the BNP Paribas Open. The pandemonium unfolded after a housekeeper allegedly reported hearing gunshots coming from a room. Susan Polster, who is visiting from Chicago, is among the people who are currently staying at the Hyatt for the tournament.

“It was scary pretty scary and it put a damper on this beautiful place here,” she told NBC Palm Springs.

In fact, she says that guests could not go on the shuttle bus to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden because the entrance to the hotel was shut down.

“There were about 20 police cars, and then they started getting out their bullet proof vests and getting out their guns.”

Simply put, police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance lined the roundabout at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, after officials say they received a call of suspicious activity.

“And then the chopper came, and I said, no no we have to leave.”

Officials proceeded to search the room, but found nothing to substantiate the claim.

“It’s very scary, it’s very unnerving especially with what’s happening across america.”

Once again, our newsroom also received unconfirmed reports of a person being spotted with a shotgun in the parking lot, but officials say, they did not find that to be true.

All in all, Susan says this was an unpleasant experience, but it will definitely not be keeping her from watching the evening matches at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.