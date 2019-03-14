Reports of Shots Fired at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa Unsubstantiated

Multiple emergency response personnel responded to the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa just after 10 a.m. after reports that shots were fired.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has indicated that police conducted a room to room search, but found the reports unsubstantiated.

Residents at the hotel say they were evacuated from several floors of the hotel.

No traffic was allowed to the self-parking garage or to the front of the hotel. Crews also blocked off the entrance from Highway 111.

Witnesses say they saw upwards of 12 police units and armed officers with shields walking the grounds.

Riverside Sheriff’s Office also had a helicopter circling the area.

NBC Palm Springs will update this story as more information becomes available.