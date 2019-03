‘Meet Carly’: First foal of 2019 arrives at Budweiser Clydesdale breeding facility

The newest addition to the facility where Budweiser Clydesdales are bred introduced its first foal of 2019: Meet Carly.

In a Facebook post, Warm Springs Ridge in Booneville, Missouri, showed video of the little horse galloping around.

The farm was established in 2008, according to its website, and the site is used to house a mare and stallion foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures.

There are around 70 Clydesdales that call the spot home.