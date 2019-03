NBCares: College of the Desert Art Museum

Our College of the Desert students and faculty just received an unexpected opportunity from a local part-time Valley resident, and now everyone has a chance to participate!

The College of the Desert’s Marks Art Center opened in 2003 and it is a little known gem in our Valley. Now, thanks to the generosity of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, COD students are being treated to an impressive collection from world renowned conceptual artist Jenny Holzer.