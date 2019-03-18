Fire Season Now “Year-Round” in California

Fires like the 564-acre “Lincoln fire” in Mecca sparked the question of whether fire season is coming earlier this year. On Monday morning, fire officials said fire seasons in California don’t exist anymore, fire years do.

“We’re active all year-round now,” Battalion Chief Bryan White, said. “It was an interesting year for CAL FIRE and Riverside County Department. We went from wildlife fires to flood fighting to water rescues and that was just Valentines Day.”

About a month later, the “Lincoln Fire” broke out in Mecca. It caught momentum through gusts of wind and swept through two properties forcing evacuations.

According to White, the recent weather is keeping fire crews on high alert.

“Based off of what we’re seeing with climate change, California got a tremendous amount of rain this year but rain brings grass, grass brings fires,” he said. “It’s just kind of a vicious cycle for us.”

A cycle that’s present in the Coachella Valley.

“If you look on some of the mountains, they’re starting to turn green. Those are what we call our one hour fuels,” he said. “If we have a decrease in humidity, it takes roughly an hour for that type of fuel to decrease its humidity as well.”

White said CAL FIRE crews across the state are prepared for whatever the summer brings. Last summer marked one of the most devastating fire seasons in California history.

“[In Riverside] We have over a hundred fire engines, we have an integrative and cooperative region fire protection agreement with several of our cooperators and partners and we will absolutely have enough resources to combat these fires in Riverside County,” he said.

The Lincoln fire is now 70 percent contained, White said. Two firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.