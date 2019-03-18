Jelly Belly creator introduces CBD-infused jelly beans

One of your favorite candies will soon be infused with cannabidiol to create a CBD treat.

David Klein, who invented Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976, announced that he’s recreating jelly beans to include CBD. In a recent interview with Cannabis Aficionado, he came up with the idea of CBD-infused jelly beans after learning about the benefits of CBD.

“I said to myself, ‘Is anybody doing a jelly bean with CBD?'” Klein said. “I could not find any.”

Klein could not find any CBD jelly beans, so he started a new company, Spectrum Confections, that specializes in the product.

“David Klein now brings you his amazing tasty confections with his patent-pending formulation that gives each piece a flavorful way to get your CBD,” Spectrum Confections’ website says.

According to the website, Spectrum Confections has three types of CBD-infused jelly beans: regular jelly beans, sugar-free jelly beans and sour jelly beans. The 38 different flavors include toasted marshmallow, pina colada, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice and mango.”

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage (of CBD),” Klein told Cannabis Aficionado. “We are putting 10 (milliliters) in each (bean). If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 (milliliters), they can eat two. They can decide what their proper dosage is.”

After announcing that CBD jelly beans were in the works, Spectrum Confections’ inventory has run out. Company officials are telling people interested in buying CBD jelly beans to contact them via email.