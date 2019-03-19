Dangers of Reporting

Today, NBC Palm Springs’ Luzdelia Caballero went out to North Shore to attend the first ever State Water Board workshop at the Salton Sea. As she was getting ready to do her stand-up, which is a news term for a recorded clip with the reporter on-camera introducing an idea to viewers, a rattlesnake was right behind her!

When we first aired her piece, we did not notice that the snake was right behind her, but a viewer, Mike Shellhammer did!

Luzdelia Caballero is okay, and tells NBC Palm Springs that she is happy it didn’t get closer.