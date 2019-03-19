Driver Crashes Into Bail Bond Office From Possible Seizure

A vehicle crashed into a bail bonds office in Indio Tuesday, but nobody inside the building was hurt, authorities said.

The vehicle collided with a power pole and fire hydrant before smashing into Aladdin Bail Bonds, located at 82-365 Highway 111, just before 11 a.m. Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said. A seizure may have caused the unidentified driver to lose control, he said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Indio police partially blocked an eastbound lane of the highway between Arabia and Rubidoux streets for a time as utility crews worked to repair the power pole, Guitron said.